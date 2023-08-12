Reading the initial formations, one would not have expected a different result and in fact the first match of the eagerly awaited Saudi Pro League gives Al-Ahli three points, which dominates the opening match far and wide and liquidates Al -Hazem already starting match. The absolute protagonist, Roberto Firmino.

The match

On the one hand, in addition to the Brazilian, there are Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin. On the other hand, there is no memorable name for European football fans and in fact the technical gap is immediately evident: Firmino directs the match immediately, with two goals in the first ten minutes, and in fact there is practically never the risk that the dispute will reopen. Of course, at the beginning of the second half (50′) the 32-year-old Brazilian Vinicius shortened the distance and gave his team mates a boost, but in the 72nd minute Firmino closed the accounts with his third personal goal and steered the match definitively towards victory. Two more matches are scheduled for Saturday (Al-Tai-Damac and Al-Fayha-Khaleej), but for the big names we will have to wait for Monday’s matches.