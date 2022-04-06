Electronic Gaming Development Company, a private foundation headed by Saudi prince Moḥammad bin Salmān Āl Saʿūd, now owns 96 percent of the shares of SNK Corporation, the historic Japanese video game house founded in 1978 and responsible for many classic series such as Metal Slug, The King of Fighters and Fatal Fury. The acquisition was finalized on February 15 and is the culmination of a long process in which the foundation has gradually absorbed shares of SNK: they had been 33 per cent in 2020, before reaching 51 per cent at the beginning of 2021. , and now almost all of the software house is owned by the prince. The financial movement is already causing discussion, given the critical issues of Saudi Arabia in terms of civil rights and the accusations made against bin Salman who is also First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia.

“The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation’s investment in the Japanese company SNK reinforces its commitment to its goals of building strong economic partnerships as part of the strategy to maximize the positive impact on youth empowerment,” the foundation said in a statement. Press release. “The acquisition will also enhance the capabilities of SNK, which has many major intellectual properties in the gaming industry with real development potential in the future, in line with the expected growth of the video game industry.” Saudi Arabia has made a lot of investments in the digital entertainment sector recently. In February, it acquired 5 percent of both Capcom and Nexon, for a combined value of over $ 1 billion. 3.3 billion was also invested to acquire shares of Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two Interactive.