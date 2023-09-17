Europe’s ills are as well known as they are so many times magnified, but its business sector tends to remain far from any diagnosis. At least until a non-EU giant like Saudi Telecom (STC) tries to become the first shareholder of one of the largest telecommunications companies on the continent, Telefónica. Only then do all the alarms go off. The question is whether something more could have been done, sooner, to avoid the assault on the third largest European telecom company, battered on the stock market and – therefore – very cheap for non-EU investors who also benefit from a weak euro.

The most likely answer is yes: that the absence of a single regulation in this sector, in energy or – to a lesser extent – in banking has inhibited the creation of continental champions, large companies. made in Europe with a vocation to eat smaller fish and not only to defend itself against the ambitions of third parties in the increasingly turbulent waters of the global business ocean. A generic diagnosis that adds to the evil of a sector with many difficulties in making profitable the enormous investments required by the technological revolution.

Once the Saudi attempt for Telefónica has been formalized – not sought and not known by either La Moncloa or the company’s leadership -, the Spanish anti-takeover shield opens a period of three months so that the Executive can reject or accept the deal, setting the conditions that it considers appropriate. But that brake, the only possible one at this point, is ex post, reactive. The preventive brake could have been different: the umbrella that would have meant bringing together national champions into authentic European champions through cross-border mergers. A possibility that has been made difficult, according to the experts consulted, by the delays in overcoming the national telecommunications, energy or banking markets to create authentic community markets.

“We have an imperfect single market. This is the cost of what [el expresidente de la Comisión Europea] Jacques Delors called the non-Europe”explains Cecilio Madero, former senior official of the powerful Brussels General Directorate of Competition. It refers to the multiplicity of regulators and supervisors in the Twenty-seven or the absence of a single capital market, a fiscal or tax union, something that the Commission tried to correct through the control of State aid in countries like Ireland, Luxembourg or the Netherlands but that has been overthrown by community justice.

Madero rejects that this drought of mergers is due to excessive rigor when authorizing them by Brussels, arguing that the creation of a colossus or continental champion would give rise to a company with such an overwhelming market position that it would suffocate the competition. “Synergies are not synonymous with reducing staff and merging departments to save,” says an academic who prefers not to appear by name, reminding us that innovation also counts and that, for example, competition encourages (or forces, depending on the prism from which you look) to innovate.

Few European companies among the largest companies in the world

The problem of the European business ecosystem is not only the absence of big technological names – only the German SAP can receive that label – in the face of the American and Chinese push. Companies based in the Old Continent have been losing positions in the table of the largest companies in the world for decades, and this decline has intensified in recent times: if before the Great Recession of 2008 almost half of the largest listed companies in the entire world were European, today there are only about fifteen. Among them there is no telecom, an industry that has been complaining bitterly for years about the low profitability that they are being able to obtain from their large investments in their networks, from which the big tech Americans.

The rhetoric of the continental champions is by no means new, but the Saudi attempt is a powerful bellow that fuels the debate about the convenience (or not) of favoring business liners in key areas. “We can only hope that this will finally make the authorities [europeas] realize that regulatory change is desperately needed to boost returns [financieros de estas empresas] and thus create healthy European champions,” wrote Akhil Dattani and Alexey Philippov, analysts at the American investment bank JP Morgan, in an analysis published just a few hours after STC dropped the bomb: its big entry into Telefónica — which has similarities with that of the Emirati Etisalat in the British Vodafone, in which it began by purchasing 9.8% and is now close to 15%—it turned the European telecommunications market upside down. And he also issued a powerful warning to sailors.

“If there were only three or four large companies operating on a community scale, it would be very different: any non-EU investor who wanted to take a relevant stake would be forced to put in much more money,” analyzes Joaquín Almunia, former vice president of the Community Executive and former commissioner of Competence. “Now that 30 years of the internal market are being celebrated, it is time to consider why we still do not have a single telecommunications market and without a single regulator. The same in energy and banking, because the union of the capital markets has not yet been completed. “If there was this single market, the creation of European champions would be much easier.”

Almunia sees “little explanation” that any large telecommunications company has opted for cross-border mergers to grow. “Why this has not happened must be answered by the companies themselves and the States, not by the European Commission. The same as the question of why there is not a single telecommunications regulator: if there is not one, it is because neither the countries nor the companies themselves have wanted to.” Carlos Martínez Mongay, former Director General of Economic Affairs of the European Commission, agrees: “My vision and my experience with the telecommunications sector is that they want to be champions in national markets. They are not interested in the internal market [europeo], because if they were interested they would go for intra-community mergers. “We have not seen mergers of this type for many years.”

Now, precisely, in Spain there is a merger process underway between Orange and MasMovil. Competitors are in favor of its approval. But the European Commission is not clear: it has opened a deep analysis process because in the first one it detected that it could reduce competition and raise prices. Many eyes are on this operation and what the Community Executive says, explain expert legal sources on this matter. The same voice, which speaks of an excessive regulatory culture, points out that there is a paradigm shift at this time due to the geopolitical situation and recalls a request that President Ursula von der Leyen has given to the former head of the ECB and former Italian prime minister. , Mario Draghi, to make a report on European competitiveness.

The expression European champions, Martínez Mongay recalls, was conjugated from the beginning in French. “As the globalization process advanced and competition from foreign companies intensified, it was said that these champions were necessary to ensure that European companies compete on an equal footing,” he recalls. One of those moments came in 2019, when Brussels blocked the merger of Siemens and Alstom, a decision that outraged Berlin and Paris. Authorizing it would have made things very difficult for its competitors—including the Spanish company Talgo—according to community sources familiar with that file.

Former official Martínez Mongay points out, not about this particular case, but in general, that “the problem is that in more than one case these involved companies that were not capable of competing in the internal market without state aid.” Today, he says, he understands the need for industrial policies to try to put European competitors on the same level, on equal footing with American, Chinese or Arab companies. “But the State aid regime must be centralized at the community level instead of opening our hands so that each country can do what it wants. We must define what is considered European public goods and establish aid at the European level,” he says.

Telecom stock market drain

The example of the United States is a good touchstone for Europe. With 330 million inhabitants, four operators dominate the telecommunications market; In the EU, with a population of 450 million people, there are between three and four in each of the 27 Member States. Those that operate in other markets of the bloc, such as Telefónica itself in Germany or the French company Orange in Spain, for example, do so through subsidiaries. But cross-border mergers continue to take off.

The size, incomparably smaller than that of its non-EU counterparts – STN’s market value, for example, more than doubles that of Telefónica – is only part of the equation. The other has to do with the sharp drop in the price of telecommunications companies in recent years, especially in the Mediterranean area, which has left them just a stone’s throw away from non-EU investors.

Since 2018, the Spanish company—like the Italian TIM—has lost more than 40% of its value on the stock market, a trend corrected only recently in the heat of Saudi interest. In both cases, the State renounced its participation after being privatized. Orange (the former France Télécom, in which the Government remains the main shareholder with 13%) loses 20% in that period. The counterpoint comes from the north: both the German Deutsche Telekom (with almost a third of its shares in the hands of Berlin) and the Dutch KPN (without public participation and which has the Mexican giant América Móvil as its first shareholder) accumulate an increase of 50% and 40%, respectively.

