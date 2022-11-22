Social media users shared pictures of a number of moments in which Mohammed Al Owais was decisive with his intervention, depriving Argentine players from recording on the green.

The goalkeeper, Al-Akhdar, helped maintain the valuable lead, and blocked a ball that almost tipped the scales and achieved a tie, in the eighty-third minute.

Those praising Al Owais said that the goalkeeper’s performance was honorable, given the strength of the Argentine opponent, who is one of the most powerful teams in the world.

And since the guard was wearing a yellow suit, expressions of praise for “yellow” were also spread, similar to “green”.

The star, Lionel Messi, scored the first goal for the Argentine national team, early in the match, then the Saudi national team achieved a tie in the forty-eighth, and after that, the winning goal came in the fifty-third minute.