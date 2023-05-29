And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, said that King Salman sent a congratulatory cable to Erdogan, which stated: “On the occasion of your Excellency’s re-election for a new presidential term, we are pleased to send your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and payment, and for the brotherly people of the Republic of Turkey further progress and prosperity, praising this. This occasion relates to the fraternal relations that bind our two brotherly countries and peoples, which we seek to strengthen and develop in all fields.

On Sunday, the head of the High Election Authority, Ahmet Yanar, confirmed Erdogan’s victory after he secured 52.14 percent of the vote, which marked the official result of the election.

Yanar said that after counting 99.43 percent of the ballot boxes, Erdogan’s rival Kilicdaroglu got 47.86 percent.

He added that with a difference of more than two million votes between the two candidates, the rest of the votes that have not yet been counted will not change anything in the result.