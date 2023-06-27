The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the completion of the escalation and escalation operations to the Arafat shrine, and that the Mina shrine was free of pilgrims today, since 10 am.

The ministry stated that the percentage of commitment to consignment exceeded 98%, according to the target number of means of transportation, which is 20,000 buses of all modes of transport, namely frequent and traditional, in addition to using full capacity to transport pilgrims via the Holy Sites Train.

And it stated that the pilgrims were transported easily and easily according to the timetable specified for that, and the pilgrims performed the noon and afternoon prayers in Arafah, according to the organized plans for that, and then they will be dispersed from the Arafat shrine to the Muzdalifah shrine smoothly according to the plans set for them, after that they will be overflowed to the shrine. Mona at dawn tomorrow, Wednesday.

She pointed out that this success comes thanks to God and then thanks to the concerted efforts of the transportation system as well as the companies of service providers, in addition to the commitment of the pilgrims to the plans set for them, asking God for acceptance.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry requires that pilgrims be transported by buses, adhere to the timetable, and the need to provide a guide for each bus, in addition to continuous coordination with the follow-up room for transporting pilgrims, so that transportation takes place according to paths designated for each center, with the aim of enabling them to perform their rituals easily and easily.