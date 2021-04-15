RIYADH (Reuters) – Inflation in Saudi Arabia fell to 4.9 percent in March from 5.2 percent the previous month, falling further to its lowest level since a value-added tax hike last year. The General Authority for Statistics said, “The consumer price index still reflects an increase in value added tax from 5% to 15%, which began to be applied in July 2020.”

It added that the annual increase of 4.9 percent was mainly due to food and transportation prices, which rose 10.2 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. Annual inflation recorded 3.4 percent in 2020, rising in the second half of the year after increasing value-added tax. The first half of the year witnessed tepid inflation, following a contractionary trend in 2019, when the annual rate was -2.1 percent.

The economy of the world’s largest oil exporter shrank 4.1 percent last year, but the rate of decline slowed in the third quarter with the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions. The economy is expected to grow by 2.9 percent this year, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund. The IMF expects consumer price inflation to average 2.7 percent this year.