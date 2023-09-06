The Saudi group STC Group has announced late on Tuesday afternoon the purchase of a 9.9% stake in Telefónica for 2,100 million euros, making it its first shareholder. The investment by Saudi Telecom (STC) has been made through the acquisition of shares representing 4.9% of the share capital of Telefónica and financial instruments that confer economic exposure on another 5% of the share capital, as explained in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in which it states that it does not have the “intention to acquire control or a majority stake” in the Spanish firm.

This percentage of 9.9% is the limit that any foreign investor can freely buy from a Spanish listed company, since to take a larger package they would need the authorization of the Government of Pedro Sánchez in accordance with the anti-opa legislation approved by the coronavirus pandemic. to protect national companies in strategic sectors.

The Arab firm, controlled 64% by the Saudi State, thus surpasses BBVA in the shareholding of the company chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete, until now the leading investor with 4.87% of the economic rights; the North American manager Blackrock, which holds 4.48%, and CaixaBank, which adds 3.5%

The Telefónica share closed in the session this Tuesday at 3.75 euros, with a capitalization of just over 21,000 million, for which reason the Saudi group has acquired the titles at market price. However, this information has not been provided.

“The investment reflects STC Group’s confidence in Telefónica’s management team, its strategy and ability to create value. STC Group is the digital leader in the Middle East and offers innovative products and services in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa,” the Saudi group said in a statement.

The operation represents support for the management of the Telefónica management team, which has been hit by several setbacks in its international business. The shares of the group and its German subsidiary Telefónica Deutschland suffered a harsh correction in July after learning that the operator 1&1, with which it has a network rental agreement, had signed another agreement with Vodafone, which will mean a significant drop in revenue from 2025. In addition, the agreement with the Saudi group comes just two months before Pallete presents the company’s new strategic plan until 2026 with the focus on creating value for the shareholder.

The multinational headed by José María Álvarez Pallete already signed a commercial agreement with STC last February to provide digital solutions and services, including telecommunications, IoT, 5G, cloud services, technological finance (fintech) and other advanced digital solutions.

STC Group is listed on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of 49.2 billion euros.

Leading group in the Middle East

The Saudi group has ensured that this acquisition represents another important milestone in its expansion and growth strategy, “and reflects the group’s confidence in the sustainable growth and upward potential” of the company. “Telefónica has a unique portfolio of infrastructure assets and cutting-edge technology platforms, where it is developing activities in adjacent areas such as cognitive intelligence, edge computing and IoT (Internet of Things)”, he added.

STC Group states that it is the digital leader of the Middle East and offers innovative products and services in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, with digital services from its environment. As part of its growth strategy, the group has made a series of investments in the information, communication and technology sector, both in Saudi Arabia and abroad, the most recent being the acquisition by Tawal – a subsidiary of stc Group—of United Group’s telecommunications tower assets in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

Mohammed KA Al Faisal, president of the Saudi firm, has indicated that “Telefónica and STC Group share many similarities, they have the same vision of using technology to connect people and developing a strategy to drive growth. This important long-term investment by STC Group is aligned with our growth strategy, according to which we invest in sectors such as technology and digital infrastructure in markets that we consider promising around the world.”

For his part, Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of the group, added: “Our investment in Telefónica demonstrates our confidence in the Telefónica management team, in its strategy and in its ability to create value. As long-term shareholders, we support the company and are committed to developing and strengthening our strategic relationship. We do not intend to acquire control or a majority stake in Telefónica. This is a great investment opportunity that allows us to use our strong balance sheet while maintaining our attractive dividend policy.”

