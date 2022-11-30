The Saudi golf league, LIV, doesn’t just sign players. Also fields. And after closing the series of eight tournaments with which it has revolutionized the sport this year, it has incorporated the historic Valderrama route, in Cádiz, into its collection, to host in 2023 one of the 14 events that will make up its second season. It will be the premiere, from June 30 to July 2, of the millionaire Saudi league in Spain, and it will be big, hunting the jewel in the crown. Valderrama is an iconic course, home to the unforgettable edition of the 1997 Ryder Cup, and is considered one of the best golf courses in the world.

Valderrama ended his relationship with the European circuit this year after a contract for three courses that was extended by one more due to the pandemic. In mid-October, the Basque Adrian Otaegui conquered the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters with a record of 19 under par, curiously after having previously enlisted in three Saudi league tournaments. It was the closure of an era in which the stupendous route of the 2,000 cork oaks (with 360 different species of flora and 167 of fauna, including 105 birds) has hosted 27 European Tour tournaments, two world championships and that Ryder of 97 under the influence of Severiano Ballesteros. After that marriage, Valderrama had three options on the table: join LIV Golf, renew his link with the European circuit, which celebrates his 50th anniversary this year, or stay for a season without hosting any test. The decision caused an earthquake and a lot of internal tension in the club. On the one hand, those who bet on accepting the Saudi check and thus closing the debt drawer. On the other, those who asked to remain faithful to tradition and not ally with the petrodollars. The club’s board of directors, consisting of seven members, decided. He won the money.

LIV Golf will land on a course included among the best in the world -according to the publication Golf Digest, in position 38 in its last listing; for the web Top 100 Golf Courses, the first in Spain and the fourth in Europe. Valderrama was born named Las Aves, designed in 1974 by Robert Trent Jones, and renovated by himself when Jaime Ortiz-Patiño acquired the property 10 years later. Since then, this par 71 of 6,990 yards (6,392 meters) has been bolted to the elite and is noted by golfers as one of the most complex. Jon Rahm, after missing the cut in the 2021 edition, the last one he played, stated: “I am going to do my best so that the American and European circuits have a tournament together here. Valderrama deserves it. In addition to being a great course, it would be a change from the scenarios in the United States. There everything consists of hitting a good driveIt’s very repetitive. For those who believe that distance is everything, you have to come here to play golf”. But the destination for a museum layout will not be that, but the competition.

The Saudi league has been played in 2022 in eight venues, only one of them European, London in the inaugural tournament. He then traveled to Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago, Bangkok, Jeddah, and Miami. In June 2023, he will visit Valderrama in the middle of a war that has divided golf in two and that continues to raise its temperature. This Monday, Tiger Woods shot directly at Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf. “First of all, Greg Norman has to go. There is an opportunity if both organizations [LIV y PGA Tour] they suspend their litigation, but I think Greg has to go, first of all, and then if both sides stop legal proceedings, then we could talk. We can’t compete dollar for dollar, but we can compete about how important it is to have a legacy,” said the 46-year-old American, winner of 15 grands, about possible negotiations between the two sides to sign peace. El Tigre accused of “contempt and disrespect” the players who have gone to the Saudi league, leaving the American circuit behind. Among them, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia. The conflict continues, now also with Valderrama as the battlefield.

