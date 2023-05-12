“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States are pleased that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The declaration recognizes the obligation of both sides under international humanitarian law and human rights law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the urgent needs of civilians,” the statement added.

The following are the highlights of what was stated in the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s statement about the signing of the Sudanese army and Rapid Support agreement on preliminary principles in Jeddah:

The declaration of commitment will direct the activity of the two forces to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, restore essential services, withdraw forces from hospitals and clinics, and allow the respectful burial of the dead.

Following the signing, the Jeddah talks will focus on reaching an agreement on an effective ceasefire for a period of approximately ten days, in order to facilitate these activities.

Security measures will include a ceasefire monitoring mechanism supported by the United States of America, Saudi Arabia and the international community.

In line with the incremental approach adopted and agreed upon by both parties, the Jeddah talks will address proposed arrangements for subsequent talks with Sudanese civilians and regional and international partners.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces had signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the sources, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces announced their commitment to conducting humanitarian work and meeting the needs of civilians.

The declaration included the army and the Rapid Support Forces affirming their commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing them with safe passage from areas of hostilities.

The following are the most prominent items of the advertisement signed in Jeddah:

The army and the Rapid Support Forces stress the need to allow safe passage for humanitarian workers.

Commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan, and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

The interests and safety of the Sudanese people are a major priority.

Protect all private and public facilities in Sudan, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

Adopting simple procedures for all arrangements related to humanitarian relief operations in Sudan.

Compliance with the declaration will not affect the legal, security or political situation of the signatory parties.

The delegations of the army and the Rapid Support Forces held meetings over the course of days, under the auspices of the United States and Saudi Arabia, in the city of Jeddah.

The negotiations between the two sides aimed at reaching a real truce, and allowing the arrival of relief workers and supplies, after repeated declarations of a cease-fire failed to stop the fighting, which left millions trapped in their homes and areas.