On Friday evening, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, regional and international developments, in addition to efforts to end the conflict in Sudan.

And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, stated on Friday evening that during the call, aspects of consolidating and strengthening bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the United States in various fields were reviewed.

The two ministers also discussed developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts exerted in this regard. For its part, the US State Department said on Friday that Blinken and his Saudi counterpart affirmed their joint commitment to ending the conflict in Sudan. The ministry said in a statement that the two ministers also affirmed, during a phone call, their commitment to meeting the “humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people.”