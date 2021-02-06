His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed by phone with Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America, the strategic historical relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan – during the phone call he received from Blinken today – congratulated his American counterpart on his assumption of the new position, expressing the Kingdom’s aspiration to work with the United States of America to confront common challenges and maintain security and stability in the region.