The Saudi Federation said on Twitter, “The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Association approved the request of the technical director of the national team, Herve Renard, with his desire not to complete the remaining period of his contract. In light of this, the official legal procedures were settled between the two parties to terminate the contract.”

Renard submitted his resignation from his post, according to an official in the Saudi Football Federation told AFP on Tuesday, amid reports that he had accepted an offer to take over the coaching of his country’s women’s national team.

The official, who preferred not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed to AFP that “Renard submitted his resignation and the Saudi Football Association accepted it,” adding that “Today’s Bolivia match is his last match.”

He continued, saying, “We tried to dissuade him from his decision, but he was determined to return to his country and train his country’s national team. We cannot prevent him from his dream.”

The official pointed out that the Saudi Federation is “happy with Renard’s period in the leadership of Al-Akhdar,” which witnessed his leadership of Saudi Arabia to achieve a historic victory over Argentina in the opening match of its group in the World Cup Qatar 2022.

A second source in the federation said, “There have been negotiations going on for some time between the French federation and Renard, of which the Saudi federation was aware,” and added, “Everyone wanted him to stay.”

The two sources did not clarify whether the French coach would pay the penalty clause in his contract or not, but Saudi newspapers indicated that he would pay it.

Renard, 54, took over the leadership of the Saudi national team in 2019 and led it to the 2022 World Cup after leading its Asian group.

Last May, the Saudi Federation announced the renewal of Renard’s contract, former coach of Morocco and Al-Ajal Coast, until 2027.