Some members of the Saudi Arabian delegation, which arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, were not ready for the Russian frost and preferred to remain in outerwear.

During negotiations at the Ministry’s Reception House, two women from the delegation refused to take off their winter jackets and coats.

“Are you cold? True?” Lavrov asked them, smiling. In response, they only smiled shyly. TASS…

At the same time, the male part of the delegation, including the head of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, turned out to be more tempered and took off their outerwear.

The air temperature in the Russian capital today dropped to minus 14 degrees. In addition, the city has been snowing in the morning and the blizzard does not stop. Up to -18 degrees of frost is expected at night.

In the Moscow region, due to unfavorable weather conditions, a yellow level of weather hazard was declared.