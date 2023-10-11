The statement reported by the Saudi News Agency “SPA” indicated that during the call, Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed “the Kingdom’s position of rejecting the targeting of civilians in any way to take innocent lives, and emphasizing the necessity of observing the principles of international humanitarian law, and the necessity of stopping the attack on the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added that the Saudi Crown Prince stressed the Kingdom’s firm position towards championing the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s access to their legitimate rights.