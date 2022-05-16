The Saudi Press Agency said that The Saudi Crown Prince was received at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.



The President of the United Arab Emirates expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince for his sincere fraternal feelings towards the UAE and its people in their affliction.



He was also received by Crown Prince Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Tahnoun. bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President The state and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, advisor on special affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Turki Al-Dakhil, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates.



The Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet Member, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz The Minister of Interior, Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki, Deputy Governor of Qassim Province, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Region Najran, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Advisor at the Royal Court, Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of Commerce and Information Minister in charge Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, Mr. Muhammad bin Abdul-Malik Al-Sheikh, Director of the Private Office of the Crown Prince, Mr. Badr bin Muhammad Al-Asaker, and my secretary The Crown Prince, Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, and the Deputy Chief of Royal Protocols, Professor Rakan bin Muhammad Al-Tubaishi.



The Crown Prince left the United Arab Emirates, where he was seen off by the head of state and the sheikhs and senior officials of the United Arab Emirates.