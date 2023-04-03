Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Suhoor table in Jeddah today.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince welcomed His Excellency the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt in his second country, the Kingdom, while His Excellency expressed his thanks to his brother, His Highness the Crown Prince, for the warmth and hospitality with which he and the accompanying delegation were received.

During the fraternal meeting, they reviewed the close and historical bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance and develop it in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the regional and international situation and the efforts exerted towards them, in addition to discussing all issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, and His Excellency the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed.

On the Egyptian side, His Excellency the Head of the Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, attended.