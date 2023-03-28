SPA said that during the call, the importance of the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and China was emphasized.

The Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support efforts to develop good neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

For his part, the Chinese president praised Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting the development of his country’s relations with the countries of the Cooperation Council and the countries of the Middle East region.

During the call, they reviewed aspects of partnership between the Kingdom and China, and joint coordination efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.