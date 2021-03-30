The Saudi crown prince inaugurates a “partner” program with investments of 12 trillion riyals until 2030

Riyadh (Al-Ittihad) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, inaugurated a program to strengthen partnership with the private sector dedicated to local companies, with the aim of developing the partnership between the government and private sectors, and accelerating the achievement of the strategic objectives of increasing the resilience of the economy and supporting prosperity and growth Sustainable.

His Highness, the Crown Prince, during the inauguration of the “Shrek” program during a hypothetical meeting chaired by His Highness, in the presence of a number of ministers, as well as senior businessmen and heads of major companies in the Kingdom, confirmed on Tuesday evening that building a vibrant and prosperous private sector is one of the Kingdom’s national priorities, given the importance it represents And a vital role, as a major partner, in the prosperity and development of the Kingdom’s economy, to continue to perform its supportive tasks, to achieve the national aspirations set by Vision 2030.

His Highness said: “Building a vibrant and prosperous private sector is one of the national priorities for the Kingdom. Today, we are inaugurating a new and more powerful era in terms of cooperation and partnership between the government and the private sectors, by announcing a program to strengthen partnership with the private sector (partner), with the aim of supporting local companies. Enabling them to reach a volume of local investments of up to five trillion riyals by the end of 2030 ».

His Highness added: “The Kingdom will witness a leap in investments in the coming years, by three trillion riyals, pumped by the Public Investment Fund until 2030, as announced at the beginning of this year, in addition to four trillion riyals that will be pumped under the umbrella of the National Investment Strategy, and its details will be announced. soon. Thus, the total investment that will be pumped into the national economy is 12 trillion riyals until 2030, and this does not include government spending estimated at 10 trillion riyals over the next ten years, and private consumption spending expected to reach 5 trillion riyals until 2030, so that the total of what will be spent In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 27 trillion riyals (7 trillion dollars), over the next ten years.

His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, explained that the investments that the private sector will pump supported by the “partner” program will provide hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and the contribution of the private sector to the gross domestic product will increase, in order to achieve the goal set for it within the goals of the Kingdom’s vision, which seeks to raise Contribution of this sector to 65% by 2030.

His Highness pointed out that “the importance of the partner program is not limited to enhancing the role of the private sector in the sustainable growth of the national economy, but we see it as a long-term investment in the future and prosperity of the Kingdom, based on the participatory relationship between the public and private sectors.”

The new program, called “partner”, comes within the framework of tireless and continuous work to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and support the creation of hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

The innovative participatory program also aims to help private sector companies achieve their investment goals, accelerate the injection of investments worth about five trillion riyals into the local economy until 2030, and increase the rate of growth of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, thus contributing to the continuing progress of the Saudi economy among the largest economies. Global, from the eighteenth position currently to the fifteenth, in addition to enhancing confidence in the investment system in the Kingdom.

The program to strengthen the partnership with the private sector “partner” has been designed to be an essential part of the economic growth plan and the national strategy for investment in the Kingdom, the details of which will be announced later, under the direct supervision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, in addition to a committee that includes senior officials from the ministers And heads of relevant bodies.

And it identified a set of enabling tools across multiple domains to support companies’ businesses, so that large companies can benefit from them to increase the volume of their local investments.

It is expected that the first memorandum of understanding between the major companies and the “partner” program will be signed during the month of June.