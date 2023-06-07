Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the bilateral relations between their two countries and aspects of cooperation. This came during their meeting at the Peace Palace in Jeddah, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, Wednesday.

According to SPA, “during the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance it, in addition to discussing developments in the regional and international situation and the efforts exerted in this regard.”

On Tuesday, the US State Department affirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening its security partnership with Saudi Arabia. In a statement on relations between Washington and Riyadh, ahead of Blinken’s visit to the Kingdom, the ministry said that cooperation with Saudi Arabia in order to ensure regional stability “remains one of the pillars of our bilateral relationship.”