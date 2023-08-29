Saudi Arabia is not done building its star-studded league, and this has everyone in the European market more than concerned, as clubs from the Middle East not only have the financial potential to get the services of all the players that they please, but also, unlike what happens in UEFA, their market closes until September 15, that is, they have more time and this could leave several teams without an answer.
One of the coaches who has complained the most about the Saudi transfer model that FIFA has allowed is Klopp, however, it seems that words have been costly for the German, as the Arabs move into the market for the signature of their great star , Mohamed Salah. Although the previous week there was resistance to the first offer, the new proposal is economically incomparable.
Liverpool has received from Al-Ittihad an offer of 150 million euros for the transfer of Salad, 50 million more than what they had been offered the previous week. In addition, the player, in an attempt to force his departure from Anfield, has been offered an even better salary. Going from 80 million euros per year, to a figure that is still not clear but which is reported to be above the 100 million received by Neymar and below the 200 million received by Cristiano Ronaldo. The board must make a decision.
#Saudi #Arabian #League #plays #signing #Mohamed #Salah
Leave a Reply