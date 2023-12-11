In 90min we have closely followed the future of Alexis Vega and we have pointed out that the winger does not have a place within Chivas for 2024. Vega does not have offers within the MX League, but he does have in Brazil, Russia, in addition to a team from the Saudi Arabian League, Al-Ettifaq, according to reports from ESPN.
The club led by Steven Gerrard and which has Jordan Herdenson and Wijnaldum as its big stars wants to reinforce its attack because the season is being a disappointment, they are eighth in the Arabian Pro League and sees a great market opportunity in the Mexican, because Due to contract issues, its price is very low. The coach would be happy with the possible signing of the former national team, the issue will be to convince the forward, because although in terms of money they can offer much more than Chivas, the radical change of life could be the obstacle in the Mexican's decision making .
The team of the herd is tired of the failures of the '10' both on and off the field of play, which is why, with 6 months of contract and with the goal of avoiding a breakout as a free agent, after the enormous figure of millions of dollars they have invested in the former Toluca, the management of Verde Valle wants to finalize its sale in this market.
The club's position goes hand in hand with what Alexis wants, who knows that his present in Guadalajara is getting worse and worse, the relationship with the fans is over and if there is a time for a change of scenery, it is now.
