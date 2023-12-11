3 POSSIBLE DESTINATIONS FOR VEGA! 😱💸

Alexis Vega is getting closer to leaving Chivas for abroad.

🌏 According to ESPN he has 3 offers: Al-Ettifaq from Arabia, in Brazil, and up to 6 clubs in Russia including Luis Chávez's Dinamo Moscow.

Which would be the best? 🫤 pic.twitter.com/lDhJYtLtj9

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 9, 2023