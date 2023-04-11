The ambassador said on Twitter: “In continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to end the Yemeni crisis and in support of the initiative presented by the Kingdom in 2021, I am visiting Sana’a, in the presence of a delegation from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.”

Al Jaber stated that the aim of his visit is to “stabilize the armistice and cease-fire, support the prisoner exchange process, and discuss ways of dialogue between the Yemeni components to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.”

The Saudi diplomat added in another tweet: “The Kingdom’s government and people have stood for decades with the brothers in Yemen in the darkest circumstances and political and economic crises, and brotherly efforts have been continuing since 2011 to achieve the aspirations of the people of brotherly Yemen for the return of security, stability and economic prosperity.”