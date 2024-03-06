Points only missed in Sakhir

“If the top five teams don't make mistakes it's very difficult for the others to get into the points.” Helmut Marko thus summed up the difficult task facing Sauber, Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams and Alpine in the fight to grab a few points by entering the top-10. In Bahrain, surprisingly, the team placed eleventh Sauber of Zhou who thus made up for the elimination of both cars from the Swiss team in Q1. Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi and drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou thus framed the weekend in Saudi Arabia which will start tomorrow with the first two free practice sessions.

“In Bahrain we were the sixth force in the race and we want to take a further step forward in Saudi Arabia – explained the team representative Alessandro Alunni Well done – we know we have to improve in Qualifying to be in the thick of the fight for the top-10 from the start. Jeddah is a completely different track to Sakhir and we will have to be very good in the execution of the race weekend because every detail can make the difference.”

“One of the positive aspects of consecutive races is immediately having the opportunity to redeem yourself after a negative weekend – the words of Valtteri Bottas – in the race in Bahrain we went fast, not only Zhou demonstrated it, but I was also fast despite the damage to the front wing. The Jeddah track is completely different and it will be interesting to evaluate how our car will express itself.”

“Last week's performance was a great boost of confidence for everyone in the team – he has declared Guan Yu Zhou – from a personal point of view, I am very satisfied with what I managed to do in Sakhir, a performance that gave me an 'appetite', I want to do more and fight for some points in Jeddah”.