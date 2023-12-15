Returning to the past, waiting for the future

Now it's official: in the two-year period 2024-2025, before giving way to Audi's highly anticipated debut in Formula 1, Sauber will return to using the historic name of its founder, Peter Sauber, on the track, which in 1993 brought the Swiss team into the top category of motorsport. The last time the Hinwil team raced under the Sauber name was in 2018, before passing under the banner of Alfa Romeo.

The history of Sauber is a journey full of stories, colors – many liveries tested over the years – and partnerships. Having entered F1 with the support of Mercedes, Sauber has had a very long collaboration with Ferrari, which continues today. How can we forget the 2006-2010 parting with theunion with the BMW giant.

Those years also represented the highest point in team historywith second place among the Constructors in 2007 (after McLaren's disqualification) and fourth place in the championship by Robert Kubica the following year. The Pole also gave away the'only victory for the 'Hinwil team'again under the BMW banner, in the 2008 Canadian GP.

Drivers, brands, liveries: so many stories

Kubica was also one of many drivers launched into the F1 Olympus by the Swiss teamwhich over the years – and under various names – he has had in his garage young people with enormous talentfrom Frentzen to Leclerc, passing through the various Raikkonen, Massa, Vettel and Perez.

We cannot forget how Sauber launched one in the mid-1990s Red Bull sponsored liverywhich essentially opened the doors of the Circus to the energy drink giant, the current dominator of the championship.

Even the Malaysian brand Petronasnow closely linked to Mercedes, made himself known to the general public by appearing on the sides of Swiss single-seaters and also acting as a 'figurehead', for several years, for the engines used by Sabuer, which were nothing other than Ferrari engines. A chapter in the history of Formula 1 that reopens waiting for the next, fascinating revolution, the date of which this time is already known.