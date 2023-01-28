The massive accident that cost the lives of five of the six youngsters traveling aboard a Fiat 500 that overturned a few nights ago in Rome once again makes us reflect on what happens on Italian roads every day: unfortunately, from this point of view view our country boasts in Europe a far from enviable record of 48 road fatalities per million inhabitants against 45 in France, 31.8 in Spain, 30.9 in Germany and 23.9 in the United Kingdom. A trend that goes hand in hand with that of accidents, which in 2022 are increased by 7.4% compared to the previous year (the fatal ones by 7.8%).

“The massacres on our roads are the leading cause of death under the age of 30 – commented Domenico Musicco, lawyer of the Road Accident Victims Association – We have twice as many dead as England, we need a real Marshall Plan for road safety. It is not possible to continue like this, without controls on speed and with those on the blood alcohol level equal to a tenth of what has been done in other advanced countries. It’s useless to talk about ‘Zone 30’ when the streets become race tracks at night”. Road fatalities also increased in 2022, by 11.1% to be precise, even if what is most frightening is the age of people who lose their lives: the most consistent trend, of +41.7% to be precise, concerned the group of very young people between 15 and 19 years of age, while between 25 and 29 the increase in victims was 35%.

Needless to reiterate what they are causes more frequent than road accidents: the use of alcohol and drugs represents the major problem for 61.6% of young people between 18 and 29 years of age, followed by speeding at 57%. Drastic measures are needed to stop this massacre, above all if the government intends to halve the victims and seriously injured between now and the end of the decade: to understand the seriousness of the situation, just think that in the 2023 there are already 85 road deaths on weekends alone, of which 17 (6 of them were under 35) in the last weekend alone.