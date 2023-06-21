Cuitlahuac Garcia is written with a capital S Satrap. Rules Veracruz despotically, sheltered in the political lap of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is arbitrary and oppressive, arrogant by a given power that is, however, finite. What will Governor Garcia think? nor the protection of Lopez Obrador it will last forever, nor will the armor that the president provides today be indestructible. But the abuses of power in which it has incurred and the rhetorical excesses in attacking everyone will not be forgotten.

The verbal violence of president he has made a school among the upstart subordinates whom he elevated to power, to have replicas of himself in them and multiply his attacks against everything that displeases him, annoys him, makes him uncomfortable, or that gets in the way of his plans. García has become his most advanced student, who acts with less embarrassment and modesty because there are no political and legal consequences that for the moment stop him from acting. On the contrary, the president protects his little satrap from Veracruz, whom he considers a governor since I hadn’t had a long time veracruz.

Is right Lopez Obrador, but for different reasons. She hadn’t had it for a long time veracruz a so authoritarian governor -in a land of authoritarian caciques-, to attack all critics, dissidents or free thinkers, due to the fact that, like the model he has in National PalaceThey are not kneeling at his feet. But as with López Obrador, power is not forever, and when it evaporates, reality and pending accounts will catch up with him. Garcia has been in the public eye since May, when as a pet for the tenant of National Palace organized a charade at the Supreme Court of Justice where he metaphorically placed the body of the president of the court, Norma Piña, in a coffin. To defend it from criticism, Lopez Obrador He described him as an “extraordinary” governor.

With that support, for now, any tyrannical gesture is forgiven, because the enemies of his puppeteer are his own, and his mills shake with the same wind. The last one has been against the segment he hates the most Lopez Obrador and that García, with the same fears on the horizon, has adopted journalists as part of his agenda. The prosecution’s eyes of him were on the journalist Claudia Guerrero, which has focused for years on investigating and denouncing corruption. Maintaining her line of work on corruption and nepotism in the government of the satrap, produced investigative folders and summons to intimidate and paralyze her.

“Claudia Guerrero”, wrote this Tuesday the experienced journalist Sara Lovera, “is part of an environment of threats and intimidation against those who report. It is one more piece of a misogynist and patriarchal attitude of the Veracruz government that cuts off, in a bad way, those who criticize its government or point out its errors. Cuitlahuac Garcia He was already considered abusive and authoritarian by (the senator) Ricardo Monrealwho told him a little over a year ago that he was a representative of the vices of power”.

At that time, the controversy with García was over a arbitrary detention -and later it was found that it was also illegal- of José Manuel del Río Virgen, technical secretary of the Senate, whom his prosecution accused of a murder he did not commit. García never acknowledged the fiasco of the case, and in the style of his employer, he said that they had released him for the “influentialism” of Monreal. Once released, Virgin River pointed out that “if veracruz you affect the governor, he puts you in jail.” A few days ago, a confirmation of their political and legal outrages.

With the support of the National Guard your cops stopped in Mexico City to the Judge Angélica Sánchez Hernández, whom he denounced days before in the press, violating the human rights of the judge, who was linked to organized crime, because he had released, in compliance with the resolution of a collegiate court, a businessman who had accused his government of murder of a politician, despite showing that at the time of the crime, he was in León, almost a thousand kilometers away. First, her prosecution invented the crime of attacking a police officer with a firearm, and when they could not prove it, they accused her of influence peddling and crimes against public faith, for which, with federal aid, they gave her a year of forced pretrial detention.

As it was expected, Lopez Obrador put the body back to wrap it up, and without directly mentioning sanchez hernandez, said that “many judges do not act with rectitude and honesty (and) authorize liberties to presumed criminals and it is done in an atypical way.” No claim for the governor who has the state on fireinvolved in political persecutions like the ones his employer orders in his obedience manual, instead of doing his job.

Since he took office, from December 2018 to February of this year, Luis Alberto Romero recently wrote in The Sun of Cordobawere registered almost 34 thousand violent acts, which left a balance of nearly 5,000 dead and 29,000 injured. But only from 2021 to 2022, he imprisoned 1,033 people accusing them of insulting authority.

How does the tenant do it in National Palaceeverything is the fault of others, their enemies and that they only want to hurt them. Pontius Pilate and its clone in the Gulf. He kidnapping of a politician in 2022 it was a “self-kidnapping”, as the president said that the attack against the journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva it had been a “self-attack”. A request for a gender alert made by the civil association Equifonía was treated with disdain by the governor, who described them as “false feminists”.

Garcia believes that things will slip and be forgotten. The end of his six-year term and his seventh year will not be easy. He owes a lot and will have to face consequences. The satraps in this country have ephemeral power and impunity. He’ll see.