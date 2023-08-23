The satisfaction of the common people.. with ignorance and dismissal of the mind
It is a very dangerous matter, when it seeks to please the common people, so the idea of “the people on the religion of their kings” (Ibn al-Taqtqi, al-Fakhri), or “on the religion of the king” (Ibn Khaldun, Introduction) is active. And this is what appeared clearly when the matter of religious parties and their awakenings worsened, and many regimes fell, so they adopted what those same forces spread, by showing faith campaigns, and this happened throughout history.
We find in the politics of the eyebrow al-Mansur Ibn Amer (d.: 392 AH), an example of this approach, and the consequent cognitive and cultural collapse from which Andalusia has been suffering for a long time. Biographies of the nobles’ flags).
The bailiff made an inventory of the bookcases, which were collected by Al-Mustansir Billah the Umayyad (d.: 366 AH), the father of the caliph, who were parked in his palace, and they were great libraries, containing books “comparable to what the Abbasid kings collected in long times” (Al-Andalusi, Tabaqat Al-Ummam). He removed from it the books of philosophy, logic and astronomy, and the books of the ancients, and ordered them to be burned and thrown into the wells of the palace, and dust was poured over them. Al-Hajib was not averse to books and their authors, nor did he have an intellectual or doctrinal stance, in order to avenge what contradicted him. , in charge of him.
Contrary to what was in the era of the caliph, Al-Mustansir Billah. During the latter’s era, mental life was refreshed. The pilgrims wanted to contain the people in the easiest way, by erasing everything that the enlightened caliph had done. So whoever read the learned argumentative “became accused by them of departing from the religion, thinking that he was atheist in the Sharia, so he calmed down.” Most of those who moved for wisdom at that, and their souls subsided, and they covered up what they had of those sciences »(National Layers). Ibn Amer received the influence of the year (366-392 AH), that is, he continued to silence the mouths and pens of philosophers and thinkers, for twenty-six years, and the situation remained for him to inherit his son to the position of hajab, and to follow the same path, until “the king parted with a group of vandals” (himself).
This is for you to appreciate the plight of the one who finds it difficult to lock his mind, and beset by the destruction of his books, so he fled far away and died in his voluntary exile! The situation reached Andalusia, in which Al-Mustansir opened the doors of knowledge and the arts with it, and encouraged everything that benefits the mind and harms ignorance: “Whenever it is said that someone reads philosophy, or works in astrology, the public calls him a heretic, and his breath is restrained on him, and if he slips into suspicion, they stone him with stones, or Burn him, before the order of the Sultan arrives, or the Sultan kills him in order to draw close to the hearts of the common people »(Al-Muqri, Nafah Al-Tayyib).
Here, the jurists took advantage of the opponents of philosophers and people of knowledge, so they incited the common people against them, taking advantage of the spiritual status of religion among the people, and the approval of the ruler.
If you look at the past thirty years, and what happened to countries, through the invasion and through what was called the Arab Spring, you will find the policy of Ibn Amer al-Hajib present in front of you, the affairs of countries proceeding with the courtesy of the common people, and ignorance of it is widespread, and here nothing emerges except for “disappointing literature”, instead of science and knowledge. And whoever watched the Iraqi scene, especially recently, is not ignorant of the conditions of Hajib Ibn Amer, while rulers rose in their countries, built great libraries, and spread intellectual knowledge. We recall what expresses the situation: “And the clique of disdainful literature with its clique / dispersed in the delusions of passion into cliques / hunting prestige and titles out of forgetfulness / that in the idea of sanctity there is a title” (Al-Jawahiri, Stand in the Battle 1944). He resigns with the common people’s mind, there is no place for him, with the revival of gloomy literature. This, and the meaning of al-kabi ash or coal.
Iraqi writer
