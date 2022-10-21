Maximiliano, the 6-year-old boy who disappeared in Antioquia (Colombia). RR H.H.

The search for Maximiliano Tabares Caro, a six-year-old boy who disappeared a month ago in Remedios, a municipality in northeast Antioquia, has taken a turn. This Thursday, the Police for Children and Adolescents captured his mother, stepfather, grandmother and three other people as allegedly responsible for the disappearance of the minor.

Police have said that they were all part of a “satanic sect” called Los Carneros. Maximiliano’s mother, Sandra Patricia Caro Pérez, was known in that group as the cacique The authorities said that the woman gave contradictory statements about what happened to her son and that is why they directed the investigation towards her. According to her mother, she sent the boy to buy some arepas at seven that Wednesday morning and never came back.

But the woman’s testimony generated suspicions among the child’s paternal relatives and the inhabitants of the municipality. “They told us that these people performed rituals in the house and that the child was there,” says Elkin Tabares, Maximiliano’s paternal uncle. Tabares went to check the house, but found nothing. Apparently the woman had hidden the evidence.

However, a month later, the Police did find evidence of the rituals. They carried out raids in Remedios and also in Bello, north of Medellín, the capital of Antioquia. They found books on witchcraft and magic, a doll that appears to be voodoo, and a knife. They determined that three relatives of the boy, along with three other people from Remedios, were part of the sect.

The little boy’s stepfather, Fabio Carmona, was the leader. In addition to the mother and stepfather, Damaris Pérez, the child’s grandmother, was part of the group; as well as Susana Ceballos, alias Disciple; Fabian Alberto Monsalve, known as the meditator; and Robinson Esmit Arboleda, aka Ears.

According to the authorities, all of them were looking for gold in Remedios and neighboring Segovia, in northeast Antioquia, an area that has lived from mining since colonial times. They did it through rituals in which Ears he acted as a medium to find guacas (indigenous burials) with gold pieces.

One of the men would have convinced the mother that the minor was “possessed” and that is why they did not find guacas. Later they would have tortured him, murdered him and disappeared.

Given the suspicions of the community, the police intercepted communications and conducted interviews and photographic reconnaissance for the capture that occurred on October 20. And after the announcement, her mother had to be transferred to Medellín to prevent her from being lynched.

The governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria Correa, affirmed that the case deserves nothing but the “strongest and most unanimous rejection of the institutions and society.” “We are dismayed by the details that are known about the case of the child Maximiliano Caro”, said via Twitter and insisted on continuing the search for the minor.

The six detainees are in Medellin. The Prosecutor’s Office charged them with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, forced disappearance, aggravated torture, cover-up for torture and personal assault, while the search for the child’s body continues.

