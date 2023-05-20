The era of digitization brings with it not only opportunities, but also challenges. Among these is the management of fiscal information and its impact on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

With the CFDI 4.0 implementation, the Service tax administration (SAT) now has a greater amount of data that can be crossed and analyzed, which may result in the issuance of invitation letters, requirements or electronic reviews that require a great deal of information and time to invest for their attention.

Here we offer three key recommendations to meet this challenge:

1. Keep your records updated: A constant update of the tax information facilitates its verification and allows a prompt response to any query from the SAT.

2. Train your team: It is essential that your team understand how the XML information crossing system operates and the implications that improper handling of this data may have.

3. Consult experts in the field: Given the complexity of tax regulations, it is advisable to have the support of specialists in the area.

Key questions that must be answered in the companies For tax certainty with technology:

Do you review the correct issuance of CFDI income?

Do you control possible cancellations of CFDI from your suppliers?

Do you check EFOS list updates on the portal of the SAT?

Do the provisional payments match against the stamped XML?

Are you sure of correct payroll stamping?

The use of technological tools is an essential strategy to minimize tax risks and optimize data management. These systems automate and simplify the process of handling XML information, thus reducing the probability of errors.

Recommendation:

For those interested in taking charge of this challenge and transforming it into an opportunity for improvement, specialized technological solutions represent a valuable tool. Do not allow your company to be surprised by information requirements of the SAT.

