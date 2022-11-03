From the beginning of 2022for Sinaloans it has been a real daunting task to get a date counseling with staff SAT. The high influx of workers to process their tax situation report complicated everything. In Sinaloa not even the calls for attention by the State Congress have achieved anything.

Despite the many extensions granted by this federal body to comply with other procedures, such as the issuance of electronic payroll invoice version 4.0 and for the electronic signature (e.signature) of natural persons of the Simplified Trust Regime, it is difficult to obtain an appointment.

This week a delegation from the Sinaloa Congress will meet with representatives of the SAT to evaluate some way to facilitate the procedures. And it is already more than urgent to implement a plan that gives fluidity to services for taxpayers.