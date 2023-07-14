The Summer Vacationand although the little ones in the home are the ones who enjoy this rest period the most, some public dependencies they also take advantage of this time to take a few days, that is why here we share the dates and you can carry out your procedures.

One of the dependencies that will take a break for this period, will be the Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced what the vacationthis with the objective that taxpayers know that the offices will remain closed and there will only be personnel on duty to assist taxpayers who already have scheduled appointment.

It should be noted that taxpayers will be able to continue using the applications offered by the tax on your portal for procedures that do not require to be carried out in person.

He SAT He pointed out that the 2023 vacation period will be from July 17 to 28, that is, two weeks of the month. Therefore, they will return to normal work as of Monday, July 30, according to the fifth resolution modifying the Tax Miscellaneous Resolution by 2023.

Prevent before the SAT holidays

You must take into account in the vacations of the tax collection body that you have to do this:

If the last day of the term or on the specified datethe offices in which the procedure is to be carried out remain closed during the normal working hours or it is a non-business day, The term will be extended until the next business day.

The provisions are applicable, even when credit institutions are authorized to receive statements.

The term will also be extended until the next business day, when the last day of the term in which the application must be submitted is Friday. respective statementbefore authorized credit institutions.

Proceedings can be completed on a non-business day and time

The practice of proceedings for the fiscal authorities It must be carried out on business days and hours, which are those between 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

A notification proceduren started during working hours may be concluded during non-working hours without affecting its validity.

In the case of the verification of goods and merchandise in transportwill be considered business days of the year and 24 hours a day.

A procedure initiated on business days and hours may be continued on non-business days or hours, when the purpose of the continuation is to secure the accounting or assets of the individual.

For the purposes of legal deadlines, the SAT indicated articles 12 and 13 of the Federal Tax Code (CFF) and article 18 of the Customs Law, as well as articles 13 and 14 of the Fiscal Coordination Law.

In these, it is established that in the terms set in days, the days on which the federal tax authorities have general vacations will not be counted, except in the case of deadlines for the presentation of returns and payment of contributions, exclusively, in which cases those days They are considered skilled.