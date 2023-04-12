He Service tax administration (SAT) demands from Grupo Vitro the payment of 2 thousand 622 million pesos in taxes corresponding to the fiscal year of 2015, after carrying out an audit on the purchase and sale of intercompany shares of the leading glass manufacturing company in North America.

Through a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange, Vitro the company assured that it complied with its Fiscal obligations in a transparent manner, so the settlement requested by the SAT and will not create a provision in this regard.

“The amount claimed in the settlement document amounts to 2,622 million pesos, including updates, surcharges and fines. It should be noted that said transaction was carried out in 2009 and was duly registered and reported at the time,” the company from Monterrey clarified.

The company also stated that will challenge this notice of liquidation using the legal resources at your disposal, and will proceed in the best way to safeguard your legitimate rights.

Tax debts total 1.8 trillion pesos

According to figures from the SAT there is a sum of 1.8 trillion pesos in alleged tax debts at the end of the year 2022.

Said total figure shows a growth of 144% compared to the tax debts registered in 2018.

The SAT specified that 59% of tax debts are in a legal dispute, since taxpayers have resorted to legal means.

On the other hand, the figures for the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) show a sum of 1.8 million tax credits, specifically at the end of the previous year. A factor that has impacted on tax collection.

