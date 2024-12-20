After ratification in a referendum by the majority of the staff, the II SARGA Collective Agreement It already has a free way after the signature by the union majority (CCOO, CGT, CSIF, UGT and SOA). A new labor framework that will come into force on the January 1, 2025with a validity of four years.

The most notable point of the agreement is the incorporation of the professional career plansince it is the first time that an Aragonese public sector company will have a career plan that recognizes development and experience.

The agreement also contemplates an extension of the telecommuting in one more day per quarter, with economic compensation as in the General Council of Aragon (DGA), apart from an improvement in the flexibility of the day to promote conciliation.

The text of SARGA, a company dependent on the DGA, also equalizes the permits for accompanying descendants and ascendants and includes the possibility of telework outside the offices in the case of people who carry out their activity outside the facilities.

In addition, the agreement incorporates other improvements in field work and in categories of 1A and 2C technicians and the reduction in the working day, which is reduced by 20 hoursgoing from 1,714 to 1,694 hours. The number of work afternoons also decreases, so that one of two afternoons is now contemplated in the agreement.

Other highlights are the social action plan which increases to 71,070 euros, in addition to establishing the possibility of increasing this amount up to 30,000 euros more depending on benefits.

Finally, other points are incorporated, such as the fact that the firefighting operation will go, as of January 1, 2025, from being hired as a permanent discontinuous contract to an ordinary permanent one 12 months of the year and, in addition, hired as “forest firefighters” in place of his current category “specialist laborer”. It also reflects the commitment of continue negotiating in some aspects that “have not been fully addressed”, as explained by CCOO Aragón.