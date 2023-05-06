One of the most iconic images of the city of Murcia has returned to its original state. In addition to the Cathedral or the Plaza de las Flores, one of Murcia’s great charms is the Segura River, which divides the city into two parts, linked by numerous bridges and walkways. The oldest is known as the Old Bridge or Bridge of Dangers. Everyone who passes through this footbridge can appreciate the figure of a huge sardine in the water that years ago acted as a fountain. This Thursday, Murcians and visitors have been able to see how this sardine has returned to water after a long time. It had not done so for years, after breaking in 2013 and being repaired in 2018 until it broke again. Thanks to the work of the technicians from the Office of Municipal Works and Projects, the jet from the mouth of this metal fish is once again flowing.

The repair work consisted of cleaning and dredging the submerged chest, as well as the discharge pipes. The water pumping system has also been repaired and the control systems and operation of the jet that launches the sculpture through the mouth have been adjusted.

This monument was installed in 2007 thanks to a project by the Agrupación Sardinera, it is the work of the sculptor Miguel Llamas and is between the Puente de los Peligros and the Miguel Caballero footbridge as a tribute to the Burial of the Sardine, one of the best-known celebrations of the Murcia Spring Festival. The sardine weighs 10 tons and is made of bluish-green patinated bronze. It measures 25 meters long and 4 meters at its highest point and cost 500,000 euros. The return to operation of this figure and the lights that decorate the entire river form a spectacular image that further embellishes the city.

Reactions to the operation of the Segura sardine



Seeing the sardine spitting water again after so many years has caused people’s reactions on their social networks. Those who have lived in Murcia all their lives admit that they don’t know when was the last time they saw the sardine at work. For this reason, the fact that the sardine spits water again has been a surprise for many.

The Twitter account ‘The Barriomar Observer’ was the first to share the return to life of the sardine. “This may seem like a minor issue, but more than one Murcian has been excited,” he wrote this account along with a video of the sardine spitting water.

This publication has received many interactions, and it is not for less. “Yesterday was the first thing I noticed going through the old bridge,” replied another user. “Love runs through my veins again,” reacted Twitter user Javi Nicolás. “I have lived a few years in Murcia and I have never seen it on,” wrote another user.

In general, it seems that people have liked the return to operation of the sardine. “I love it”, “what a joy” or “it seems something else”, are some of the responses that the publication of the video of the sardine pouring water like a few years ago has received. Also the most pranksters have reacted to this novelty. «The sardine from the Segura river throws water. Water for all?” another user wrote.

What is certain is that seeing this sardine working again has made more than one Murcian happy and that the walks along the river will now be even more beautiful.