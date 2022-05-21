THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, May 21, 2022, 2:45 p.m.



Twenty sardine groups took Genoa this Saturday morning, which was seduced in the most international day of the Burial of the Sardine. The first course of this day, which seeks to promote Murcia as an international tourist destination, began at 10:30 a.m. with a parade that toured different streets of the historic center of the Italian city, beginning the itinerary in Plaza Caricamento.

At the end of the parade, Fontane Marose square hosted a free tasting of paella and Estrella de Levante beer. The Murcian brewery moved its tasting truck with 80 barrels to the capital of Liguria. The deputy mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez, was convinced that “this event will serve as a springboard to exponentially increase the number of Italian tourists who will visit Murcia in the immediate future, thanks to this twinning and the effort made by both municipal corporations and the Association Sardinera”.

Starting at 9:00 p.m., four large floats, 29 entertainment groups and more than 500 people will take part in the Burial of the Sardine parade that will start from Victory Square, passing through via Luigi Cardona, via XX Settembre and ending in Raffaele de Ferrari square, the most important in the city of Genoa. At the end of the parade, the burning will take place, accompanied by a spectacular firework display. In the same Plaza Ferrari, different ‘foodtrucks’ will be located, where you can taste typical products of both Murcian and Genoese gastronomy.