In a normal situation, in an everyday context of Mundo Boca, Mario Pergolini’s video would have passed by. Or, at most, it would even have caused humor by the sense of humor and especially the sarcasm and irony that the 55-year-old driver and leader wields.

However, and as he often repeats Miguel Angel Russo, “Are moments”. Y This moment that the vice president of the club chose to film himself entering the Bombonera and leaving a message was not the best. Quite the opposite. Even to several it seemed unusual and that heats up the internal confrontation between the squad and the club’s Football Council, whose owner is Juan Román Riquelme.

“Well, after a long time, here we are. Coming back … I came to look, to see if there were problems … It seems not. I’m going to have to look on TV to see problems”, he said – with a mischievous smile – while he entered the Bombonera and filmed a story on his Instagram account that lasted just 13 seconds. Although to list the problems he has today Mouth it would take a lot more than that time …

Pergolini pointed directly to the television media, implying that in Boca there are no problems or that -at least- they are not of the magnitude with which they are told on TV. There is a great truth and it is that in recent weeks xeneize was the focus of attention of most sports media and not only because he was champion twice in less than a year, but because of everything else that happens around the Boca World.

What problems could Mario refer to? To what Carlos Tevez uncovered the pot and he pointed to the Football Council that manages Juan roman riquelme for having “thrown” Pol Fernández; to what Jorge Bermúdez apologized to the idol in front of the squad for having treated him as a “former player” and, after 24 hours, it leaked an audio of the Boss speaking badly of 10 for his meeting with Daniel Angelici; in advance of Ole on soccer rupture between JR and Russo, who no longer seems to be untouchable for the Council; and, of course, to the meeting of the players where they closed ranks inwards and they promised to no longer tolerate, according to their consideration, the mistreatment of Román’s work group, which is part of Bermúdez together with Cascini andl Cello Thin.

The Instagram story immediately appeared on the other social networks, where it was replicated by fans and various partisan media. And there people’s comments were divided. Many, of course, were in favor of the words of Pergolini and endorsing that there are “operations” against the club. But another group of Auriazules fans too they criticized the position and attitude of the vice president First, even demanding social issues promised in the electoral campaign (until that complies with the Boca TV Channel that said it created {ia when he took office).

It is not the first time Pergolini, a man trained in radio and television, points to the TV media. Even in the little that goes from 2021 already had several encounters with some journalists such as Martín Souto, who – in addition to being one of the references of TyC Sports – also participates in a broadcast in favor of Boca: Mario accused that channel of “anti-Boca” by harsh words from former player Diego Díaz (“We hate Boca”) and Souto went out to the crossroads with everything … “Pergolini began to go to the field at the age of 30”, he retorted.

But that was not the only case, Mario also crossed paths with Juan Cortese, also a journalist from TyC who covers River’s day-to-day life and with whom he chicane by the application of the VAR the times that the person involved is the Marcelo gallardo. And there was more, the last of Pergolini was with Sebastian Dominguez, ESPN panelist, who criticized what happened in the Copa Libertadores (the defeat suffered against Santos in Brazil) and who – before the vice attack – recommended that he avoid that type of back and forth on social networks because “they don’t add up” .

In fact, on that same show, until Oscar Ruggeri hit the leader for being an important authority and not appearing (he wondered “where he was” and “why he was not speaking”).

Many before that, in 2020, Pergolini had also made jokes when the battle was between Bermúdez and Tevez’s tweets for their renewal. Even when he downloaded a monologue on his radio show explaining that he was not in a fight and that it was not true that he did not have a dialogue with Riquelme, as had transpired.

In Boca they already know that “Mario is like that”. They know it. They are aware that he was always handled with sarcasm and irony, although some point out that it is one thing for him to do it as a radio host and quite another is when occupies a position as important as being the vice president of Jorge Amor Ameal. And much more, if the internal relationships in xeneize hang by such a fine thread and are as easy to break as zapping …

