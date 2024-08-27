Yanin urged not to believe fakes about Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entering Saratov region

The head of the Pugachev district of the Saratov region, Aleksey Yanin, denied information about the entry of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) into the Russian region.

He called for calm and not to spread false information.

The information that has begun to be disseminated by sources connected with foreign countries about the entry of a sabotage group connected with Ukraine into the territory of the Saratov region is not true! Alexey Yanin Head of Pugachevsky District

Similar messages with refutations appeared in the channels of the head of the Atkarsky district, Viktor Elin, the head of the Bazarno-Karabulaksky district, Natalya Troshina, the head of the Lysogorsky district, Valentina Fimushkina, and the head of the Ozinsky district, Antonina Galyashkina.

The situation in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region has stabilized

Meanwhile, the situation in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, where an attempt to penetrate a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was previously successfully thwarted, has stabilized. This was reported on August 22 by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to break through in the region was prevented by the Russian Armed Forces (AF) on August 21. The enemy was dealt a fire defeat, and the situation is currently under control of the regional operational headquarters.

Bogomaz added that emergency evacuation drills were conducted in six border districts of the region. Also, 12 temporary accommodation points were prepared in the region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through in the Belgorod region

Also on August 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to break through near the village of Nekhoteyevka in the Belgorod region – up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were spotted there. On the same day, it became known that the enemy’s offensive had been successfully repelled.

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, military expert Oleg Glazunov expressed the opinion that a repeat of the Kursk scenario near Belgorod is impossible.

According to him, Ukraine is suffering huge losses in an attempt to create another bridgehead on Russian territory, the borders are fortified, and there are large military units in the region and in other areas that are ready to quickly come and engage in battle.

Zelensky called the attack on the Kursk region part of the “victory plan”

Meanwhile, fighting with Ukrainian troops continues in the Kursk region; three weeks have passed since the attack on this region.

On August 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference that the attack on the Russian region was part of a “victory plan” developed by Kiev.