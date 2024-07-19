A reader is, in part, the book she reads, but also the circumstance in which she devours it. That is why I must tell you that, as soon as I reached the end of The Sapphic Circle, And aware of accumulating within me a little piece of each of the protagonists of the essay signed by Paula Villanueva, the circumstance in which I found myself was tinged with rage, because when I looked up from the text, I came across the news that the brilliant 27-year-old poet Perla Zúñiga had just died of cancer.

Don’t think that I want to stray from the topic or force a coincidence. To mention Zúñiga in these lines, to remember her activism and her literature, to say goodbye to her body – the one she claimed as the fruit of multiple metamorphoses and links with other poets – is a sign of my love for her. queer of the capital—and putting his name in the center, seems to me the best way to honor the ideas learned from The Sapphic Circle.

Namely, this essay is an investigation into how the lives and works of a handful of artists who lived in Madrid at the beginning of the 20th century and who suffered rejection and violence for stepping outside the heteronorm were intertwined. Paula Villanueva, a philologist and researcher, was immersed in her master’s thesis when she came across the name of Victorina Durán, a lesbian set designer whose story—that of her sexuality, but also that of her friendships—opened the doors to an unexpected club for her: “Was it possible that at the beginning of the last century there had been an intellectual meeting place for lesbian or bisexual women in Madrid?” Villanueva asks herself, “a place where they held discussions about the cultural world, but where there was also room for enjoyment and pleasure?”

Following in the footsteps of Gloria Laguna, Elena Fortún, Ángeles Vicente, Rosa Chacel, Carmen Conde, Victoria Kent and Durán herself, and linking their lives with those of many other voices commonly associated with the most remote margins of the generations of 14 and 27, Villanueva finds the exact places and links that will allow her to affirm that yes, in Spain we also had something similar to a Temple of Friendship, since there was no shortage of venerators of Sappho in our history, no matter how much there were those who insisted on censoring their verses, burning their photos, ridiculing their loves and removing them from the generational lists that today we continue to consider unique.

Paula Villanueva wonders if the Lyceum Club Femenino was a center equivalent to the Sapphic circles of Paris or London

Following the method of Eugenia Tenenbaum, for whom “the lack of interest shown towards female contributions is also extrapolated to the lack of interest in researching history from the point of view of women”, Villanueva decides to go directly to the analysis of the legacy written by these women, to prevent her discoveries from meaning little more than a short-sighted commercial label. Beyond reading their books and epistles, for Villanueva it was essential to know their relationship with politics, with money and with the publishing system before, during and after the war. In addition to the findings on what was discussed at the meetings of the exclusive Lyceum Club Femenino —a space that provides the foundations for that defense that in Madrid there was a center of cultural revitalization equivalent to the Sapphic circles of Paris or London, and who would be, then, the national Natalie Clifford Barney?—, perhaps the most interesting chapter is the one dedicated to the biographies of its protagonists, contrasting the official account of their lives with the literature of each one, to reach risky and brave conclusions —which will not be to the taste of the male philologist— such as those thrown out in the paragraphs dedicated to the love and sexual-affective life of Chacel or Conde.

The Sapphic Circle, In its conclusions, it seems to me an extension of very different philosophies, such as those opened by Sara Torres in What there is, where she sets out her theory of female friends-lovers; by Elisa Coll in Bisexual resistance, where you look for a genealogy bi for our literature; by Antonio Orihuela in The masterless, where she analyses the political novel written by women in the 1930s, who are never talked about because they are not linked to a man, or by Herminia Luque in Illustrated women writers: literature and friendship, where she defends female friendship as a mechanism against oblivion.

That is when the book and the circumstance feed off each other again. The margins resist when we do not stop talking about them. The bodies prone to disappear remain if we continue reading them, celebrating their courage. The poems that go beyond the norm are even more beautiful than the norm itself. In a moment of The Sapphic Circle, The author quotes a letter that Carmen Conde sent to her lover Amanda Junquera. It is a letter of love, friendship and regret. Inevitably, with the last verse, I remember Perla Zúñiga: “Is there a right to be without you?”

Paula Villanueva

Raise Fire, 2024

288 pages. 18 euros

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.