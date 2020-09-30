José Antonio Martín, Petón, alma mater of the project; Ruben Garcia, sports director; Y Jorge Pulido, team captain, are the closest thing to the Holy Trinity of Huesca. Three key characters who have in common their love of Athletic. Petón recognized a few days ago Enrique Ortego, collaborating star of ACE, who is a Huesca player until death and a fan of Atlético de Madrid to death. A football wise man who has managed to make his dream come true, to consecrate the Alto Aragonese in the elite, thanks to the fact that he has surrounded himself with people like Rubén and Pulido, who have allowed a qualitative leap to the club in the offices and on the field of game.

A mattress sap that has helped to create an unprecedented phenomenon in the province of Huesca and that prevents the birth of Atlético, Madridista, Culés or Zaragoza children … because now all Alto Aragonese children, thanks to this trio of aces, are from their Huesca . A team with more than 60 years of history, but which in the last decade has confirmed itself as an elite team and that now makes one dream of Petón’s futuristic vision, Rubén’s signings and Pulido’s fighting spirit. Three people who proudly bear the name of Huesca even though they are more athletic … than the bear on the Atlético de Madrid crest.