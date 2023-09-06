The São Paulo Biennale, the main event for contemporary art in the southern hemisphere —and the second oldest in the world, behind the Venice Biennale—, opens its 35th edition this Wednesday, marked by the record presence of artists from the global south, with 80% of non-white names out of the total of 121 exposed. The show, titled choreographies of the impossibleis a political and poetic journey, brave and resounding, heterogeneous and irregular, discursive but also sensual, which functions as an alternative history of art from the 20th and 21st centuries, paying less attention to Western hegemony and more to the wisdom of underappreciated traditions. , such as indigenous cultures and the African diaspora in Latin America, in addition to the Arab world or the Asian continent.

The exhibition aims to invalidate the hierarchies that were imposed with the transition to modernity, in light of the capitalist and colonial project. The new edition of the biennial, which can be visited until December 10 at the traditional venue of Ibirapuera Park, emblem of rationalist purism projected by Oscar Niemeyer, is led by a diverse team: the curator Diane Lima and the anthropologist and art researcher Hélio Menezes, both Brazilians; and the Portuguese artist and theoretician Grada Kilomba. All three are of African descent. The fourth in contention is Manuel Borja-Villel, in his first project since he left the management of the Reina Sofía last January, amid attacks from the right regarding his management during the 15 years that he was in charge of the Madrid museum. .

“This biennial offers a response from art to the new fascisms, which are different from those of the 1930s,” Borja-Villel stated on Monday during a previous visit. “The extreme right is still attached to God, the family and the homeland, but now a dictator with a loudspeaker no longer speaks, but entire groups. The voices have multiplied thanks to new technologies and that makes it more difficult to answer their falsehoods. That is why a good part of the left has been disoriented ”, adds the former director of the Reina Sofía, who develops in this biennial some of the theoretical axes that he introduced in that institution, such as the question of decolonization and the critical analysis of Enlightenment principles. .

The work ‘Parliament of Ghosts’ (2023), by the Ghanaian Ibrahim Mahama. Levi Fanan / São Paulo Biennial Foundation

The result is similar to other recent attempts to establish a counter-narrative of art history, such as the latest Documenta or the 2022 Venice Biennale. “Our work does not aspire to create a counter-image but to abandon the discourses that have been imposed on us as narratives universal”, qualified Grada Kilomba. The blank slate It is not possible, but ignoring that hegemonic model seems desirable when the time comes to build other imaginaries. For example, the biennial opposes the Western conception of time as progress in a straight line towards a supposedly better future, substituted here by the temporality of native peoples. “We have selected artists, collectives and social movements who understand time as a spiral, who believe in refrains and who break with the idea of ​​the past, present and future as if they were watertight categories”, explained Hélios Menezes. The set design itself takes up that idea: it is an immense open space to wander through, without defined sections or literal themes, guided by “an enigma”, in the words of Borja-Villel.

At the start of the tour, a Ghanaian installation ibrahim mahamatitled ghost parliament, presents an empty brick agora next to an abandoned railway, next to another work by the Brazilian Ana Pi, in which revolving metal blades penetrate a reddish earth, two metaphors of Western extractivism in which silence seems to reign. the oppressed. A little further on, a mix between Darth Vader and Mickey Mouse is about to cut logs with a chainsaw in a monumental installation that recreates a forest with wood. Its titled Killing Us Softly, the work of Filipino artist Kidlat Tahimik, determined to denounce “the genocide of the forests” and the pernicious power of US cultural imperialism. “We are tired of his stories, his songs and his superheroes,” said Tahimik, standing next to his work. Next to her, the Guatemalan Marilyn Boror Bor presented the pedestal of an absent sculpture, without a heroic figure crowning the set, which the artist has dedicated to “the freedom of rivers, lakes, hills, mountains and flowers.”

Manuel Borja-Villel: “The extreme right is still attached to God, the family and the homeland, but now a dictator with a loudspeaker no longer speaks, but entire groups”

Far from only analyzing the present, like many contemporary biennials, the one in São Paulo also goes through the past to find some tutelary figures who promoted this claim of the excluded and who defended mutant identities, such as the Cuban Wifredo Lam, the African-American Charles White or Franco-Antillean filmmaker Sarah Maldoror, pioneer of Pan-Africanism. Going even further into the past, Borja-Villel obtained the supposedly impossible loan of a priceless series of 116 Bolivian watercolors from the 19th century, the work of Melchor Maria Marketwhich subvert and satirize the colonial order and even propose a “world to the reverse”, in old Castilian, where an ox appears plowing two men in a position quite close to sodomy.

The Cabello/Carceller duo recalls that gender dissidence is not a strictly new issue either through the story of Catalina de Erauso, the second lieutenant nun who participated in the Conquest with a papal bull to be able to dress as a man. Another duo, Patricia Gómez and María Jesús González, presents a long series of graffiti on the walls of prisons and psychiatric hospitals, transferred to the walls of the museum, but without any desire to resume the discourses on naive art that were so popular in the world. of art until not so long ago. These are just some of the Spanish names exhibited at the biennial, together with Niño de Elche, Jorge Ribalta —with a work, laden with malice, about the colonial project of Carlos V— or Flo6x8now extinct anti-liberal Flemish collective that organized flash mobs in front of banking entities to the cry of “the body before the capital”.

Exterior of the Ciccillo Matarazzo pavilion, the work of Oscar Niemeyer, site of the São Paulo Biennial. Levi Fanan

On the third floor, different pagan altars and mutating totems, as if adulterated by colonization, reflect the hybrid character of contemporary identity in the works of Latin American artists such as Elda Cerrato, Rubem Valentim, Guadalupe Maravilla or Daniel Lind-Ramos. Chavajay stages atavistic rituals in current contexts, as if reaffirming their usefulness and validity in the present, in a fantasy example that ethnography would surely reject as unscientific. A similar role is played by the Yamomami filmmakers, who film the dreams of the members of this Amazonian people in a series of videos located between the anthropological document and poetic license.

The biennial is also committed to rereading the archives, since these tend to “condemn losers to always be losers,” according to Borja-Villel. A photographic collection of Argentine transsexuals shows that they were not only victims of violent oppression, but also desiring and desired bodies. Rosa Gauditano’s work documents the lives of lesbians in São Paulo, subjected to ostracism but also excellent billiards players, while the Zumbí Arquivo Afro Fotográfico reflects the lives of the working class in Salvador de Bahía, more complex than it indicates his media portrait: the nuns demonstrate, the poor have fun and the carnival is a political celebration.

‘Outres’ (2023), by Daniel Lie. Levi Fanan / São Paulo Biennial Foundation

Between dissident cosmogonies and large-format installations made with natural materials, such as textiles, terracotta and turmeric in a work by Daniel Lie, the restaurant of the biennial appears, run by the Sem Teto do Centro Movement, who fights for the right to decent housing in the city. It only serves organic and ethically produced food, “against the chemicals that slowly poison us,” as Menezes says. On the tables of this dining room, there are colored banners that spit out slogans such as “Domestic is political” or “Ask the soil and the roots”. From a distance, they are reminiscent of the 15-M posters that aroused the ire of the ultra-conservative forces when Borja-Villel dedicated a room to them in the permanent collection of the Reina Sofía.

“Those banners became an obsession, because of their willingness to control the narrative in this culture war. During the holidays I read the National episodes of Galdos. In certain aspects, we are still there ”, responds the interested party, concerned about the interference of Vox in the cultural sector. His next destination will be Barcelona, ​​where he will coordinate the expansion of the MNAC with an advisory position. He does not think, at the moment, of going back to directing an institution. “I am tired of management. It is one thing to work with artists and another, with all due respect, with the State attorney ”, he smiles. What if they make him an offer he can’t refuse? “Then I won’t reject it, as the expression itself indicates,” he replies mischievously. On Monday he celebrated his 66th birthday with an ocean in between and a positive balance of this American experience. This collective curation has allowed him to experiment with new ways of organizing art exhibitions, far from the model of the European intellectual who passes sentence: “The most difficult and interesting thing of all has been unlearn”.

