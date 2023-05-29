Monday, May 29, 2023, 3:53 p.m.



The Santomera dam and the Abanilla canal prevented the sudden flooding of the Chicamo riverbed, due to the rains recorded last Sunday in the Northeast region of the Region of Murcia, from reaching the Vega Baja.

According to the rain gauges of the SAIH network of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the most relevant data in the area of ​​the Chicamo River correspond to the 60.2 mm registered in Baños de Fortuna; the 38.2 in La Zarza de Abanilla or the 17.7 mm captured in the Abanillera district of Macisvenda.

All these flows, together with other slopes to the Chicamo, gave rise to a peak flow of 86 m3/s. All this volume could be diverted through the Abanilla channel towards the Santomera reservoir, preventing that point from reaching the lower part of the Abanilla boulevard and finally the flood lagoon that occurs when the boulevard enters the Vega Baja at the height of Orihuela.

The current existing hydraulic infrastructure has been able to contain and manage the flooding of the Chicamo River. However, the CHS plans to improve defenses against floods in this area of ​​the Segura basin.

The Flood Management Plan (PGRI) includes the environmental defense and restoration works of the Abanilla boulevard. It also plans to unfold the access tunnel to the Santomera reservoir of the Abanilla canal, and the creation of controlled flooding areas and green corridors, which limit the damage in future DANAS in Vega Baja, since the flows circulating along the boulevard from Abanilla cannot be incorporated into the course of the Segura river until its mouth in Guardamar.

Finally, within the PGRI, the CHS plans a series of actions for the period 2022-2027 for works to reduce flooding in the Vega Baja region. Some of these projects are the green corridors for channeling runoff, and the dam and drainage channel in the Rambla de Tabala.