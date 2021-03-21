Alcorcón Y Ray they land in this derby with the need to confirm their moods and formfollow the game live on AS.com). Its here and now. If your happiness is temporary or it is here to stay. The potters face the game with the aim of extending their winning streak, the same one that has led them to add ten of the last fifteen points and leave the relegation places. An abyss that those of Anquela are not willing to look again. Its web is woven from defensive solidity and one very high pressure.

For their part, red-fringed they think of a triumph that supports its recovery, the sprouted green shoots after having broken his worst streak of the season – five games without winning – with an epic comeback against Zaragoza. Of course, the scenario is not conducive. Santo Domingo has become a strength for Alcorcón, which counts their last two duels there by victories … In addition, the Vallecanos The three points of their fiefdom have not been taken away from them since February 4, 2007 (0-1), when both were active in Second B.

Potters have the low of the sanctioned Jose Leon, who will not be reunited with his former team, and the injured Aerie. Everything points to what Juanma will not be either, with hamstring problems since the match against Almería. For its part, Iraola will return to hide your cards —Once again, there will be no list—, although is expected to continue his last eleven. It is a mystery to know if any of the players in the infirmary (Velázquez, Comesaña, Pozo and Ulloa) could return to the call.

Iraola: “The team knows how difficult it is to win in that field” “The team knows the type of game that awaits them in Alcorcón and how difficult it is to win in that field. The precedents are negative and that helps us to be aware of what is coming. They carry a very good streak, both at the level of play and results. Only Tenerife has marked them. We must be super focused and do not give them goals because they make you pay. He is a very competitive and intense rival. Don’t allow yourself another bad start“, commented the franjirrojo coach, Andoni Iraola, in the previous one.

Party Keys

Sure back

Alcorcón have kept a clean sheet in four of the last five games. Salvation is founded on defensive solidity.

Bad beginnings

It is difficult for Rayo to enter the clashes: in the first half hour of play he has received 52% of his goals. The last day, two from Zaragoza.

Aces to follow

Nwakali

Motor in the medullary. He combines a powerful physique and good ball handling.

Baby

He led the last Rayista comeback, with a goal from a free kick. Power and overflow.