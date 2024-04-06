The 11th of next May will be historic for Abarán and also for Cieza. The Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo Ciezano will parade through the streets of Abaraneras for the first time in its long history of more than four centuries. He will do so with the Medical Saints and thus return the visit that the Patrons of Abarán made to Cieza on May 10, 2013, in an unprecedented procession, since the images of San Cosme and San Damián had never left the municipality.

The announcement was made by the president of the Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo, José Balsalobre, on the occasion of the events that will take place around the Day of the Cross, when the venerated Ciezana image will return to its hermitage in a pilgrimage, after having participated in several processions last Holy Week.

Afterwards, the sacred carving will be transported to the neighboring town of Abaranera to participate in the historic procession. The parade will leave from the church of San Pablo at six in the afternoon, running through the narrow and steep streets of Abarán until reaching the hermitage of the Santos Médicos. On the esplanade, a mass will be celebrated, which is scheduled to be officiated by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes.

On the other hand, the Siyâsa Museum will host, from April 19 to May 5, an exhibition of all the barrels that the Holy Sacrament has and that are used to dress the image on the cloth of purity. In addition, an exhibition of historical photos will hang on the walls of the Museum. The exhibition has a charitable nature, since donations can be made in favor of Manos Unidas.