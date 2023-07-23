Salvador Allende after casting his vote in the 1970 Chilean presidential election. Bettmann/Getty Images

In mid-1971, a young Chilean engineer named Fernando Flores turned to the British father of cybernetics, Stafford Beer, for help managing the economy in Salvador Allende’s Popular Unity government (1970-1973). Inflation was around 45% and Flores, technical director of Corfo, the state development agency in charge of nationalizing the main industries, thought that the English scientist would send one of his disciples to advise his team. But the revolutionary idea of ​​combining science and technology at the mercy of socialism seduced Beer to such an extent that he left his comfortable life in London and in November of that same year he was already in Santiago to design the project.

“Please believe me that I would suspend any of my current obligations for the opportunity to work on it. I think your country is really going to make it,” the tech visionary wrote to Flores. On his first of many visits to the Chilean capital, Beer explained his model to Allende, a surgeon by profession, equating it to the functioning of the human body.

The ambition of the Cybersyn project – a compound word in English between “cybernetics” and “synergy” – was for workers in factories, state companies and sectoral committees to use the telex or teletype system to send consumption and production figures to a software located in the offices of Corfo. The central computer would process the information, allowing the Allende government to instantly know the state of the economy and be able to act with great agility. In essence, it would be a network that would connect workers throughout Chile. That is why the project is known as “the socialist internet”.

Digital representation of the project operations room. Wikipedia

“There are many myths around Cybersyn, many believe that it really worked,” says technology essayist Evgeny Mozorov. Two months after the 50th anniversary of Augusto Pinochet’s coup against the Allende government, the Belarusian researcher yesterday launched a podcast (which he has produced, he says, over two years, with more than 200 interviews) where he narrates the hidden history of the cybernetic experiment through the voices of several of its protagonists. he baptized it Santiago Boys, in reference to the socialist engineers close to Allende and in opposition to the Chicago Boys, the economists who implemented the neoliberal model in the Pinochet dictatorship.

One of the myths that Mozorov addresses is the role that Cybersyn played in the massive protest of 40,000 truckers that paralyzed Chile in October 1972. For 26 days, neither food nor fuel was transported. “This is not a truckers’ protest, this is a coup attempt,” said Flores, relive the podcast. Alfredo Sepúlveda, author of Popular Unity: the thousand days of Salvador Allende (2020), states in the recordings that the truckers and the middle class were against the management of the socialist: “They did not share his vision. They didn’t want collectivism.”

At the time of the great strike, the cybernetic project financed by Corfo still did not have its five legs up and running. Yes, the telexes had been placed in the nationalized companies, capable of sharing information frequently with the headquarters in Santiago. The network made it possible to give guidelines to the 200 trucks loyal to the Allende government throughout the country. “Flores set up a makeshift office in La Moneda where there were no phones. What they did with his team was to try to resolve the strike using the Beer method. They applied their concepts on how to distribute authority between companies and local governments”, says Mozorov.

What did not exist by then was the Opsroom. It was the room for decision-making designed by the German Gui Bonsiepe, with futuristic inspiration. It was a 10 × 10 hexagonal space, without desks, with machines and screens on the walls, and seven ergonomic chairs positioned to face the center of the room. It is the most iconic image of the project and, according to Mozorov’s research, it was ready in November 1972 and was never installed in La Moneda as originally planned. “No major decision was made in that room. There was another room in Corfo where the telexes were connected to the network companies. After the coup, the military was worried about that one, not about Opsroom”, affirms the writer.

After the good results of Cybersyn during the truckers’ strike, Allende appointed Flores as his Minister of Economy, then of the Treasury and finally of the General Secretariat of Government, until the coup d’état on September 11, 1973. The project workers had lost their main bridge with La Moneda, disrupting their momentum and opening a series of doubts within the team. “They say that I abandoned them, but it is not the reality. The president appointed me as a minister, ”explains Flores, who has lived for years in the United States, where one of his main activities is to teach courses on cultural change produced by technological advances.

Santiago Boys It is a story that has two readings, explains the researcher. One is about a group of utopian thinkers ahead of their time, and the other is about how these utopian ideas can collide if they don’t understand geopolitics. “Cybersyn’s legacy is a testament to ingenuity,” says Mozorov, alluding to how the project’s promoters “underestimated their enemies.”

The adversaries to which he refers are not only the offensive of the Nixon White House, the CIA and the British Information Research Department (IRD). Also the technology giant ITT, which controlled about 70% of the Chilean telephone company. Faced with Allende’s promises to have an independent economy and its own technology, the US multinational operated together with the intelligence agency to boycott the victory of the socialist and, later, to destabilize his mandate. In September 1971 the assets of the telephone company were expropriated.

External pressures, social unrest due to high inflation and product shortages, and the Cybersyn team’s own doubts weakened the project. One of the questions that remained in the air is what would have happened with that experiment to control the economy with telex and computers. Mozorov has a theory: “The coup saved them. The project had an uncertain future. If they had been three years older, they probably would have died. It would have been forgotten.”

