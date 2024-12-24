The Honor Box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium hosts tonight a Christmas dinner organized by the NGO Messengers of Peace and the Real Madrid Football Club for about two hundred people in vulnerable situations.

Diners will enjoy a menu consisting of hors d’oeuvres, prawns, lamb and nougatbut, above all, there will be “companionship and friendship,” said Father Ángel García, president of the Messengers of Peace Foundation.

“We are joyful and happy to share this family dinner”which will be attended by the Pope’s nuncio in Spain, Bernardito Auza.

This event, has already become a Christmas tradition in Madrid, It will be carried out thanks to the work of numerous volunteers and supportive people who, like every year, come together to offer a special night to those who need it most.

This dinner organized by Messengers of Peace has been held in previous editions in places as representative as the Senate, the Congress of Deputies, the Cibeles Palace and the Prado Museum.

“This year we didn’t know where we were going to have dinner almost until the month of November. We are seeing places as they are offered to us,” indicated Father Ángel, parish priest of the church of San Antón.