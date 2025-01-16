Real Madrid’s demand is more than known by any player who wears white and this Thursday the ‘downpour’ fell to Aurelien Tchouaméniwho received a welcome criticism from the Santiago Bernabéu in the presentation of the Copa del Rey match against Celta de Vigo after their poor game in the Super Cup final.

The ’14’ was the big highlight of a match against Barça in which Lucas Vázquez, Mendy, Ancelotti and even Florentino Pérez himself also came out badly. However, it was the Frenchman who received the loudest whistle in the presentation of the players.

There were also some slight whistles during his first touches of the ball, small protests that were also received, very lightly, by Vinícius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti himself in their presentations.

The atmosphere around the figure of Tchouaméni is not the most ideal for the young footballer. Without the support of the fans and a list of poor performances with the merengue shirt, he could soon become in one of the expendable men on the squad.