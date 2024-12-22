The Lottery Administration Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona), which gave away tenths to the bald neighbors who came to it as a Christmas campaign, distributed this Sunday close to 6 million euros with the second prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw.

His lotteryman, Bernardo, explains that it is the first time selling Christmas lotterysince it was only six months ago that he acquired, together with his partner, Míriam, the traditional administration located in Ronda Sant Ramon, which had been in operation for 40 years.

Bernardo says that they wanted to do something special “for the people of the neighborhood” and they came up with a raffle with a lot of participation among the hairless neighbors who decided to go to their administration, granting tenths of the number 54,700.

In addition, They hired a bald man so that he would attend the establishment three days a week and give luck to the buyers, honoring the tradition of rubbing the head of a bald man for good fortune.

With the cava already uncorked, Bernardo and Míriam celebrate the approximately 60 tenths that they estimate they have soldon his first Christmas selling lottery from Sant Boi de Llobregat.