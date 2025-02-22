The Sanremo Festival is in Italy what Benidorm Fest in Spain, saving distances. A national music contest in which several musicians in the country present their proposals to represent Italy, In the case of Sanremo, in Eurovision, that this 2025 is celebrated in Basel, Switzerland.

The Italian contest took place on February 11 and, among all the squeezes, The winner was Olly with his theme ‘Balda Nostalgia’which conquered both the jury and the public. This victory gave the artist the opportunity to represent his country in Eurovision but, unlike Spain, he was not obliged to accept said right.

A representative with controversial past

After the euphoria for victory in Sanremo, the waters were revolted when some ghosts from the past of Genoese Olly came to light. In social networks, many users began to relive Criticism against the rappersince in the past the lyrics of some of their songs contained connotations considered Homophobic and macho.

This pressure has been the main cause of Olly, finally, has decided to give up being the representative of Italy in Eurovision this year. The medium ‘JNSP’ indicated that the Genoese had shared the following messages on his social networks: “I have decided to give up Eurovision knowing that it is one of those things that happen only once in life”. “Some will say that I am renouncing a dream, but I think I have chosen to live it at my rhythm.” Other sources claim that Olly’s goodbye to the European song festival is to focus on his tour and music.









New Italy representative for Eurovision 2025

With this scenario, the candidacy of Italy has been renewed and, as communicated by X from the Eurovision of the RAI, “Lucio Corsi will represent Italy”. This artist was the second classified at the Sanremo 2025 Festival, leaving only four tenths behind Olly.

Lucio Corsi is the popular Italian singer -songwriter who will try to take Italy to the top in Basel next May with his song ‘Volleyo essere a hard’. Corsi did not hesitate to show his interest in being the representative of his country and, finally, he will be able to fulfill his dream after the withdrawal of Olly.

It is not the first case of resignation to Eurovision after winning Sanremo

This is not the first time that a Sanremo winner renounces his right to represent Italy in Eurovision. It was in 2016 when Stadioband that won the victory in the contest that year, did not want to participate in Eurovision. This caused that it was also the second classified, in that case Francesca Michielin, which occupied its place for the European Festival.