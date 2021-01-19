In the country of Pasteur, the affair has almost taken on the appearance of a national controversy. Distanced in the planetary race in which the giants of the pharmaceutical industry are engaged, Sanofi is unable to release its anti-Covid vaccine before the end of 2021, a year after its rival Pfizer. A hell of a failure for the hexagonal flagship, yet pampered by the State for years with complacent policies and generous public subsidies – at least 100 million euros of research tax credit per year, not to mention the social security reimbursements.

Accusing the successive directions of having “Broken their industrial tool”, deputy François Ruffin (FI) calls for a commission of inquiry, while PCF and CGT are pressuring Sanofi to produce doses of the vaccine developed by competitors (read our January 15 edition). For its part, management tries to put the disappointment into perspective. But, internally, the pill goes much worse. ” It’s a shame, breaths a researcher, disgusted. Seeing that we were unable to get a vaccine out on time, despite our status, I find that unacceptable. “

40% fewer researchers

At the risk of blowing on the embers, the management of Sanofi could announce, at the end of January, further clear cuts in its R&D workforce (research and development). Like many multinationals, the company has become accustomed to baptizing its restructuring plans with euphemistic names. The last born would be called “Evolve”. Mentioned during an informal meeting with the main union representatives in early December, it could result in the elimination of around 400 research positions.

Enough to depopulate teams that are already in bad shape… The laboratory’s social reports attest to this: in ten years, the workforce has fallen from 6,387 researchers (2010) to 3,905 (2020), ie a drop of nearly 40%. “The worst part is that the management itself recognizes it, explains a Sanofi executive. The global head of R&D, John Reed, admitted this in July 2019, during an internal meeting bringing together all the group’s workforce. That day, he explained to us that we had a research budget 20% less than our competitors of equivalent size. And he ended by saying: “It’s up to you to prove that you are effective if you want to be given more money!” “

“They are renewing their research portfolio through acquisitions”

This bleeding does not mean that Sanofi has stopped developing molecules, just that it has reviewed its strategy from top to bottom. The laboratory is now refocusing on a few therapeutic research areas – the most profitable – while massively outsourcing its R&D activities. “It’s simple, they hardly want to do anything internally, summarizes Pascal Collemine, chemist and CGT delegate. Their basic principle is that research is expensive, and it is risky. They renew their research portfolio through acquisitions, which allows risk to be outsourced. Recently, they spent 1.1 billion euros to buy an English company specializing in biopharmaceuticals, Kymab. And if the company they bought doesn’t hold up, they get rid of itreassure. “

This process is not new. Researchers have witnessed the inexorable transformation of their business over the past decade, against a backdrop of galloping financialization. When asked to date the start of the great purge, all give the same figure: 2009. It is no coincidence: it is in 2009 that a brand new leader, Chris Viehbacher, arrives at the head of the group. weighted with a solid reputation as a cost killer. Born in Canada, a chartered accountant by training, he studied at the audit giant, the British PwC, before entering the pharmaceutical industry. By recruiting him, the shareholders of Sanofi make him a golden bridge (he pockets 2.2 million euros in the form of a welcome check) and are counting on him to restructure the company. His methods quickly earned him the affectionate nickname of “Smiling Killer” among the employees. “What is curious in France is that we are still in the class struggle, he pretends to be surprised shortly after his arrival. We always oppose shareholders to employees. “ (point, May 27, 2010).

Transforming, then Phoenix, then Climb… People who baptize social plans have probably read Orwell!

“He was a financier, more than an entrepreneur, remembers Maxime (1), researcher at Sanofi in the oncology department. It is from this moment that the social plans are linked: there was Transforming, then Phoenix, then Climb… The people who baptize them have probably read Orwell: these PES designate exactly the opposite of what they are ! “

“We don’t breathe anymore …”

In the meantime, the rate of dividends paid to shareholders is rising steadily, going from 24% of profits in 2011 to almost 98% two years later (2). Joined Sanofi almost twenty years ago with a thesis in molecular biology in his pocket, Maxime experienced the company’s attrition policy from the inside. “About fifteen years ago, we were working on half a dozen major therapeutic areas, he recounts. There is now only oncology (cancers) and a bit of neurology on rare diseases. Entire areas of research have been abandoned, such as cardiology or anti-infectives. In some cases, it is clearly a question of profitability. The laboratoires adore oncology, because it is treatments costing several tens of thousands of euros per year and per patient, which are paid by Social Security. But I can tell you that when you are a researcher and the project you are working on comes to an abrupt end because we think that the benefits will not be there, it is terrible… ”

Researcher on the Strasbourg site, Philippe (1) is just as critical. “Our managers are developing R&D in the United States, because that is where we achieve our biggest turnover. But in France, they are breaking research. A social plan is not yet finished, they are launching another! Between restructuring and permanent changes of course, we can no longer breathe. Besides the increasing complexity of internal processes igne of our missions. Each month, for example, we have to keep track of the number of hours we spend on a particular project, and enter it in a table. This type of reporting task takes a considerable amount of time. “

“The number of sick leaves is worrying”

According to him, the deterioration of working conditions is beginning to weigh on the state of mind of colleagues: “The number of sick leaves is worrying. In 2015, a colleague committed suicide, leaving behind an unequivocal letter; he certainly had personal reasons, but his act was clearly linked, at least in part, to his move to another site due to a reorganization. Since then, when one finds on the company’s offices inscriptions such as “Sanofi killed me”, we wonder if we shouldn’t worry… ”

This Tuesday, the CGT called on the group’s employees to walk away in protest against the social policy carried out for more than ten years. The new Evolve plan could well be announced in the CSE on January 28, to the chagrin of the unions: “It’s totally surreal, plague Aline Eysseric, of the CFDT. To develop the drugs of the future, we need R&D. Moreover, firing people in such a poor economic climate is irresponsible. “ “No one can validate that, confirms Jean-Marc Burlet (CFE-CGC). Seeing the numbers drop continuously is unbearable. “ Contacted by Humanity, management did not respond.